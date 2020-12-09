County committee approves $500 COVID bonuses for full-time staff

The La Crosse County Executive Committee approved a one-time round of stimulus for nearly all full-time county employees Wednesday morning, recognizing extra work taken on during the pandemic.
"2020 has been unprecedented in many ways, presenting huge challenges to all of our staff," said La Crosse County administrator Steve O'Malley.
All full-time employees with the county will receive a $500 bonus, excluding the six highest paid staff members and the five elected department heads, totalling in around $590,000.
Part-time employees will receive the bonus pro-rated and based on full-time equivalency during the year,. Staff said this extra compensation is within budget because most departments have been under-spending.
The bonuses received some pushback from a few committee members, though, who argued only healthcare workers should receive the extra pay.
"I am really having a tough time trying to even give approval on this," said county board supervisor Andrea Richmond.
"I can't thank the health care workers enough, and I know that what they have done above and beyond is just amazing, but I really am struggling with approving a bonus," for people who make above average and have not lost income, Richmond said.
At her request, county staff provided a list to the committee of the 20 highest paid county employees, all of which make above $97,000.
Only the top six highest paid staff are excluded from the bonuses — which includes O'Malley — and the highest paid employee receiving the extra $500 would be the chief legal counsel, who makes $116,938, or around $56 an hour.
The next highest paid employee, the human services director, makes $132,746, which seemed like a natural cut-off for O'Malley when deciding who would not receive the bonus.
Officials also clarified that no county employees have been laid off due to the pandemic, and that under 20 employees took voluntary furlough and received unemployment, which was largely more than their regular salary — but that the bonuses were to recognize extra effort among staff, not to make up for lost pay.
Most other committee members agreed with the bonuses as-proposed, arguing that the county as a unit has taken a hit, and that staff up and down the payscale have been working hard to support each other, from IT to jail staff, while others struggle with unseen hurdles such as childcare or a spouse being laid off.
Officials also argued that for the lowest-paid employees this bonus will mean the most.
"We feel it's important to recognize the extra effort that staff has done and not to single out one group of employees over another," O'Malley said. "It recognizes that the lowest-paid employees are actually receiving a higher percentage of their compensation."
"I think it recognizes that," he continued, "the lowest paid are probably more challenged. Their partners may have had their hours cut back, their family members may have been more impacted by the pandemic."
"A county is only as good as its employees. This is a solidarity measure to support the extra work that everyone has had to do during this pandemic crisis," said county board supervisor Peg Isola.
Others had mixed feelings about the bonus, agreeing that ideally, extra pay would be given at the rate of extra work, but decided this was a good compromise.
"Like with the CARES Act, everybody got 1,200 bucks, and I didn't need that, I kept my job, and I wish that it could be more targeted to reflect that," said county board supervisor Randy Erickson.
"But I don't see how that's possible," he said.
Officials said most counties around the state were not offering similar stimulus to employees, and that those that were, were only offering it to health care workers at a higher rate, and other employers were offering similar.
After an amendment proposed by Richmond suggesting only health care workers receive the $500 failed, the committee voted to approve the simulus, with Richmond abstaining.
If given final approval by the county board at-large next week, the bonus would be distributed this month.
Officials said that for now, it's just a one-time bonus, but that they would evaluate the possibility of another round next year.
