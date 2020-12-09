County committee approves $500 COVID bonuses for full-time staff

Only the top six highest paid staff are excluded from the bonuses — which includes O'Malley — and the highest paid employee receiving the extra $500 would be the chief legal counsel, who makes $116,938, or around $56 an hour.

The next highest paid employee, the human services director, makes $132,746, which seemed like a natural cut-off for O'Malley when deciding who would not receive the bonus.

Officials also clarified that no county employees have been laid off due to the pandemic, and that under 20 employees took voluntary furlough and received unemployment, which was largely more than their regular salary — but that the bonuses were to recognize extra effort among staff, not to make up for lost pay.

Most other committee members agreed with the bonuses as-proposed, arguing that the county as a unit has taken a hit, and that staff up and down the payscale have been working hard to support each other, from IT to jail staff, while others struggle with unseen hurdles such as childcare or a spouse being laid off.

Officials also argued that for the lowest-paid employees this bonus will mean the most.