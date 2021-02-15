County health director Rombalski moving to Wisconsin DHS

La Crosse County Health Department director Jennifer Rombalski will be moving to a new position with the state health department, the county announced in a statement Monday.

Rombalski has led the county health department for five years, the statement said, and will now join the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It was not stated which position she would assume at the state.

"Jen will be missed but the dedicated, passionate and competent Health Department staff, with ongoing support from La Crosse County, will continue working with community partners to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and to keep the community informed," county administrator Steve O'Malley said in the statement.

Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp will serve as interim Interim Health Director, he said.

"La Crosse County wishes Jen all the best in her new endeavor and we know there is a strong ally at the state level for us to continue partnering in the future," O'Malley said in his statement.

Rombalski has served as the face of La Crosse County's fight against the coronavirus, and was named the Tribune's 2020 Person of the Year.

