County hotel voucher program to quarantine homeless underway

To use the county’s new hotel program, an agency or an individual can call the county’s crisis hotline to request shelter.

Hotel staff at Gundersen Hotel & Suites leaves the entrance ajar for the individual, and scheduled meals are delivered to the resident’s door, minimizing contact between individuals.

Throughout the individual’s stay, the county’s crisis staff calls to check-in on residents, and assists them with any needs to make them more comfortable, such as things to pass the time or medication like headache relief.

The voucher program is a relief to many officials, but moving forward, as winter creeps in and the pandemic worsens, there remains concern about those without secure housing.

“What is the next step?,” county board supervisor Andrea Richmond asked officials Wednesday.

“What is the rest of December gonna look like? Or what is January, February, for the homeless? Because we can drive all over town and see some of the issues that are still happening,” she said.

Officials said that the agencies in the community that serve those with housing insecurities are pulling together a team to work on the issue, specifically on how to get individuals to use shelters.