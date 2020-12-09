County hotel voucher program to quarantine homeless underway

La Crosse County began its hotel voucher program for individuals experiencing homelessness and at risk of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago, officials reported to a committee Wednesday morning.
The program — which pays for those without housing to quarantine at local hotels if they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results or have been exposed — received $25,000 in funding from the La Crosse County Executive Committee Wednesday.
So far, the Gundersen Hotel & Suites is the first and only hotel to join the program, and has since housed three individuals in its first two weeks, officials said.
“I think we are at a better place now, I think we have some things figured out,” said La Crosse County Board chair Monica Kruse. “A coalition of different community groups has come together.”
“I think we’re in a very positive position,” County administrator Steve O’Malley said of the voucher program.
The program comes after several weeks of agencies and groups navigating the best way to protect the community’s homeless population through the pandemic.
Earlier this fall, the county partially funded a quarantine shelter project at the Econo Lodge, a hotel on La Crosse’s North Side.
But because of spending regulations, funding from the county ended at the end of October, though the Salvation Army is still operating a smaller-scaled shelter operation at the Econo Lodge.
To use the county’s new hotel program, an agency or an individual can call the county’s crisis hotline to request shelter.
Hotel staff at Gundersen Hotel & Suites leaves the entrance ajar for the individual, and scheduled meals are delivered to the resident’s door, minimizing contact between individuals.
Throughout the individual’s stay, the county’s crisis staff calls to check-in on residents, and assists them with any needs to make them more comfortable, such as things to pass the time or medication like headache relief.
The voucher program is a relief to many officials, but moving forward, as winter creeps in and the pandemic worsens, there remains concern about those without secure housing.
“What is the next step?,” county board supervisor Andrea Richmond asked officials Wednesday.
“What is the rest of December gonna look like? Or what is January, February, for the homeless? Because we can drive all over town and see some of the issues that are still happening,” she said.
Officials said that the agencies in the community that serve those with housing insecurities are pulling together a team to work on the issue, specifically on how to get individuals to use shelters.
“We do have some unutilized shelter space, but we still are seeing lots of folks sleeping on the streets, which is troubling,” said county board supervisor Kim Cable, who also leads Couleecap, a nonprofit dedicated to combating poverty.
“For me, it’s the fear that people are gonna freeze to death,” Cable said, “or they’re not getting the right kind of care that they need to have more fulfilling lives.”
Cable said the agencies are meeting next week to strategize how to overcome the hurdles of getting folks to shelters, but that the groups are focused on myriad strategies, including preventing housing loss.
And, after reports of conflicting ideas on how best to serve the homeless community, the groups are working together to develop solutions, she said.
“I just want to assure you that really is not the case,” Cable said of infighting between agencies. “We’re all working together very well and in a cohesive attempt to resolve some of the ... gaps in our service system.”
“It’s just really hard to try and figure out all the funding and resources necessary that’s gonna take care of everybody that needs it,” she said. “I hope everybody can appreciate that challenge, and know that we do have a dedicated team of staff here locally that are working together.”
“I think this is a case of really it taking a village to address this problem, and when people rely on just one part of the village to take care of the problem, there’s bound to be some frustration,” Kruse said.
“So we need to know to come together and to work on this together, and I think that’s happening,” Kruse said. “I think I see a movement in that direction.”
