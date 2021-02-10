County moving quarantine shelter to Econo Lodge after COVID outbreak at warming center

But in an update given to the committee, Klekamp said that Gundersen had recently reached capacity, just as an outbreak had occured at the Catholic Charities Warming Center in Downtown La Crosse, and could no longer take in more guests.

"The concern was that everyone in the Warming Center and then everyone in the Salvation Army would become possible positives, that's how outbreaks tend to work in congregate settings," said Klekamp.

To mitigate the outbreaks appearing in the county's community experiencing homelessness, all of the county's isolation efforts will be moved to the Econo Lodge until April 15. The county has rented 55 of its 65 rooms.

This includes almost all of the current guests in isolation at the Gundersen Hotel, as well as any individuals who have tested positive or were exposed to a positive case.

In addition, all guests from the Warming Center, where the outbreak originated, will be moved to the Econo Lodge, and the downtown space will essentially close.

"The Warming Center downtown will not be functioning through April 15, as it currently is, as a shelter downtown. They will be staffing the Econo Lodge," Klekamp said.