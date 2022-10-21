County votes to use $168K for emergency winter shelter for families experiencing homelessness

The County of La Crosse approved reallocating funds to support winter shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

At Thursday night's meeting, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted (with five absences) to reallocate approximately $168,000 — previously dedicated to homeless prevention services — to be used specifically for short-term shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The plan for emergency winter sheltering is to provide hotel vouchers to the families. Vouchers are expected to be available starting Nov. 1 and will be valid until April 30, 2023. Families utilizing the voucher program are expected to engage regularly with county case managers.

The county anticipates it will be able to help 40 to 50 families secure shelter during the winter months.

The unanimous vote was not without fervent discussion among the supervisors about the resolution as well as other county plans to address homelessness. Many supervisors were concerned about employment, mental health and addiction issues impacting the retention of housing for those granted short-term winter housing.

Supervisor Kim Cable said she believed the board’s discussion had strayed far from the resolution on the table.

“The people are going to freeze to death, I don’t think any of us want to answer that,” Cable said during Thursday’s meeting. “This plan is a relatively small investment as it relates to human lives.”

By moving family units into hotels, the county expects this will free up space for individuals in other shelters around the city, like Salvation Army and the Catholic Charities Warming Center. With winter weather coming soon and the closure of Houska Park on Oct. 31, more space at community shelters is an imminent need.

The county board also approved a resolution to investigate and add solar panels to eight county buildings: the Administrative Center, Hillview Health Care Center, West Salem Highway Shop, Courthouse & Law Enforcement Center, Health and Human Services Building, Lakeview Health Care Center, Solid Waste Building and Goose Island Campground, all of which account for 80% of the county’s total electrical consumption.

History of homeless prevention and housing assistance

In 2018, the county set aside $500,000 for homelessness prevention services. Jason Witt, director of La Crosse County Human Services, said this was a “historic” and “significant” action by the county.

Between 2019 and 2021, approximately $290,000 of that fund was used to help people maintain housing through an expansion of social services for mental health, addition, economic support and neighborhood social workers. The homelessness prevention program also provided direct housing supports such as helping with security deposits or utility bills.

Human Services reported that 477 individuals received help from this program, and 95% of clients who completed the program retained housing.

Witt said the reason for the $168,000 remaining funds in homelessness prevention funds is primarily due to unexpected federal funding during the height of covid-19 in 2020.

Now, the remaining funds will be used to address winter shelter for families experiencing homelessness.