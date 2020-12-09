Diocese of La Crosse allowing multiple, earlier Christmas masses for COVID safety

The Diocese of La Crosse is granting its churches permission to schedule additional Christmas church services this holiday season, making it easier for more individuals to attend safely during the pandemic.
Each parish will be able to begin masses as early as 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, and attendance for each service will be limited to 25% of the building's capacity, along with other COVID-19 safety guidelines.
"We in the Diocese of La Crosse have looked at considerations and plans in order to safely join together in this election of hope while in the midst of a pandemic," the group wrote in a statement released Wednesday.
"To better allow the faithful to come together, all of our parishes will be granted an exceptional circumstance for this year which will allow for scheduling of additional Christmas masses," the Diocese said.
Earlier this year, in a set of guidelines released by the Diocese, parishes were limited in the amount of daily services it could host.
Other parts of the guidelines will continue to be practiced through the holidays, though, including no longer requiring constituents to attend weekly mass.
Masks will be required by all attending the services, with an exception for those with health conditions, and social distancing will be practiced, including use of at least every other pew.
Those who are more at-risk for the virus are not allowed to attend mass, and traditional mass celebrations, including passing collection baskets person-to-person and receiving communion, have been altered.
Mass on Christmas day will also be broadcast on local stations or live streamed. More information can be found on the Diocese's website.
Individuals are encouraged to contact their respective parishes to find out mass schedules, as some may require reservations.
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe bless
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe censor
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe gospel
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe overview
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe pray
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe missal
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe sermon
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe bow
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass overview
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe knights
Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe sermon
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.