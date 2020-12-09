Diocese of La Crosse allowing multiple, earlier Christmas masses for COVID safety

The Diocese of La Crosse is granting its churches permission to schedule additional Christmas church services this holiday season, making it easier for more individuals to attend safely during the pandemic.

Each parish will be able to begin masses as early as 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, and attendance for each service will be limited to 25% of the building's capacity, along with other COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"We in the Diocese of La Crosse have looked at considerations and plans in order to safely join together in this election of hope while in the midst of a pandemic," the group wrote in a statement released Wednesday.

"To better allow the faithful to come together, all of our parishes will be granted an exceptional circumstance for this year which will allow for scheduling of additional Christmas masses," the Diocese said.

Earlier this year, in a set of guidelines released by the Diocese, parishes were limited in the amount of daily services it could host.

Other parts of the guidelines will continue to be practiced through the holidays, though, including no longer requiring constituents to attend weekly mass.