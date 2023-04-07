The Deanery of the La Crosse Diocese has chosen the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe for the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday. The public is invited to make a pilgrimage for Divine Mercy Sunday on April 16.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

9 a.m. Latin Mass

11 a.m. Spanish Mass

1 p.m. English Mass

2:30 p.m. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament,

2:45 p.m. Divine Mercy Reflection and Family Consecration

3 p.m. Divine Mercy Chaplet

3:15 p.m. Benediction

3:30 p.m. Blessing with the relic of St. Faustina.

Confessions will be heard in English and Spanish from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cart shuttles will be available for pilgrims from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. For more information, please call the Shrine at (877) 799-4059.

“On that day (Divine Mercy Sunday), the very depths of My tender mercy are open. I pour out a whole ocean of graces upon those souls who approach the Fount of My Mercy. The soul that will go to confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment.” – Diary of St. Faustina No. 699