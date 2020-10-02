 Skip to main content
Drive-thru haunted house, the Pettibone Haunted Mile, open Oct. 24
top story

Drive-thru haunted house, the Pettibone Haunted Mile, open Oct. 24

As the community looks for safe ways to celebrate Halloween this year amidst COVID-19, La Crosse and Onalaska partners have launched a free, drive-thru haunted house.

On Oct. 24, Pettibone Park will be transformed into the "Pettibone Haunted Mile," described as a mile filled with spooky scenes to experience from just your car.

The event was "created out of an abundance of caution and a desire to provide a unique opportunity for the community," according to the press release.

The event is sponsored by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and the Onalaska Jaycees, which usually offer their own respective haunted events every year.

The event is free, but participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to local food pantries.

The groups are offering two levels of fright, and those looking for a "light scare" should attend from 5 to 7 p.m., with the "heavy scares" 7 to 9 p.m.

Pre-bagged candy will also be offered at the conclusion of the mile.

If rain occurs, the event will be scheduled for Halloween night, Oct. 31.

Last week, the city of La Crosse said it did not recommend traditional trick-or-treating or Halloween celebrations this year due to the pandemic, and instead offered safer alternatives, like drive-thru events, staying within a social bubble, or a scary movie marathon.

For more ideas on safe celebration alternatives, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community.htm.

