Few poll workers still needed in La Crosse County for Nov. 3, volunteers still welcome

The groups used the data from the Voter Protection Corps that flagged La Crosse County and 28 other Wisconsin counties, largely on the eastern side of the state, as being in need of immediate poll worker recruitment.

"I think there definitely is a need in La Crosse, and we would love for veterans in La Crosse to really sign up, because it's a way to keep on serving their country and their state," Vorpahl said.

The groups said they are trying to reach veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq to avoid putting older, more at-risk individuals at the polls.

They are still waiting to recruit their first La Crosse County veteran, but have garnered a lot of support in other parts of the state.

And while the efforts are first and foremost to make sure polling places are staffed, the initiative also speaks to larger issues, such as voting literacy and a fair election, the groups said.

"For a lot of people it's very confusing, even if you know a lot about how to vote and everything. ... There's so many different things you need to keep in mind," Vorpahl said. The groups are making sure to help the veterans through every step of the volunteer process.