Few poll workers still needed in La Crosse County for Nov. 3, volunteers still welcome

Just as efforts are underway to make sure voters get to cast a ballot by Nov. 3 — whether by mail or in-person — officials are working equally hard to make sure polling places are fully staffed for election day.
When COVID-19 first hit stateside just weeks before Wisconsin's April election, worries mounted that there would be a shortage of poll workers, as many of them are older or retired individuals who are at a higher risk for the disease.
Now gearing up for November, how are efforts shaping up to staff the polls safely and smoothly for election day?
The Voter Protection Corps, which is evaluating poll staffing in battleground states, said La Crosse County is in need of "immediate recruitment" of poll workers, based on the number of in-person voters, demographics, voting bottlenecks and number of older poll workers.
But La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said that recruitment for volunteers in November has been largely successful so far.
"Most municipalities have enough poll workers and a reserve list which is great to hear," she said in an email to the Tribune. "We've had so many people step up and offer to work the polls, which is a great thing."
The city of La Crosse and one or two other polling locations are still in need of additional poll workers, though, she said, and volunteers are still welcome.
Two groups have partnered together to help make sure polls are fully staffed nationally come election day, including in La Crosse County, by recruiting veterans as poll workers.
"I think one of the key things we were thinking when we decided to do this was that veterans would be very capable stepping into a situation that might be a little bit chaotic and help bring some stability," said Brian Nelson with Veterans for American Ideals.
His group is partnering with Power the Polls to recruit veterans from across the country, paying particular attention to Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa and Georgia, because of issues during the primaries.
"I think especially in terms of Wisconsin, and how we saw in Milwaukee a lot of poll locations had closed down and there were long lines, and they were greatly in-need of poll workers," said Wisconsinite Amelia Vorpahl, also with Veterans for American Ideals.
"I think this is so significant and so important for Wisconsin specifically," she said.
The groups used the data from the Voter Protection Corps that flagged La Crosse County and 28 other Wisconsin counties, largely on the eastern side of the state, as being in need of immediate poll worker recruitment.
"I think there definitely is a need in La Crosse, and we would love for veterans in La Crosse to really sign up, because it's a way to keep on serving their country and their state," Vorpahl said.
The groups said they are trying to reach veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq to avoid putting older, more at-risk individuals at the polls.
They are still waiting to recruit their first La Crosse County veteran, but have garnered a lot of support in other parts of the state.
And while the efforts are first and foremost to make sure polling places are staffed, the initiative also speaks to larger issues, such as voting literacy and a fair election, the groups said.
"For a lot of people it's very confusing, even if you know a lot about how to vote and everything. ... There's so many different things you need to keep in mind," Vorpahl said. The groups are making sure to help the veterans through every step of the volunteer process.
"We all want a fair, reliable election," she said. "Having enough poll workers is one way to guarantee we have a fair and efficient election, and I think that's what every American wants."
Clerk: Volunteer sooner rather than later
Those interested in volunteering as a poll worker in La Crosse County should contact the county clerk's office, who will then connect you with polling locations that still need workers.
But Dankmeyer urged those interested to volunteer "sooner rather than later," to ensure training can be completed on time. Training is planned to start in the next few weeks, she said.
Most poll workers in the county are paid, but it's up to each municipality to decide, and some workers opt to receive volunteer hours instead of payment.
If you volunteer to work the polls, depending on the municipality, you may be required to wear a mask.
"When voters come in to vote in person, they should feel safe voting in person at the polls on election day. So if the clerk determines the best way to not disenfranchise a voter by making them scared to vote is to have poll workers wear a mask, then that is a decision they make," Dankmeyer said.
La Crosse County has not had any COVID-19 cases directly linked back to either the April or August election, she added.
"The bottom line is we want the poll workers and the voters to be safe," she said.
For more information on how to vote in November's election, visit MyVote.Wi.Gov.
