First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in La Crosse
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in La Crosse on Monday, with frontline health care workers slotted to receive the first doses in the coming days.

Vaccines are being delivered to both Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse on Monday. It was not immediately known how many doses were being delivered.

Mayo Clinic will begin vaccinating frontline staff Monday afternoon, and Gundersen will begin noon on Tuesday.

At Gundersen, its first round is going to staff at greatest risk of virus exposure, which includes COVID unit staff, emergency room staff, long-term care staff and housekeeping.

Both area health systems urged the community to remain vigilant with social distancing, wear masks and hand hygiene, while remaining mindful that the vaccine may not be widely available for several months.

So far, both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

