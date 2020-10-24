First week of in-person absentee voting in La Crosse draws 'steady' turnout

City clerk's last election

La Crosse Clerk Teri Lehrke announced that she would be retiring at the end of this year after 27 years as clerk and 38 years with the city.

And though her retirement is nearing, the only thing on Lehrke's mind is the election, her last one.

"This is a big election and I wanted to see it through," she said.

"I really haven't had time to think about retirement, because it's a seven-day-a-week process, working through the election details," she said. "I really haven't had a lot of time to be thinking about that. I'm thinking about making sure the job is done, and the election is done efficiently and according to law, Making sure that we don't miss any steps."