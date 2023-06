All veterans and people serving in the military are invited to a Flag Day community conversation and picnic-style dinner at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

This free event, which takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, will include a meal and interactive discussion to explore what grief support and spirituality resources are needed in the community.

To reserve your meal, please call 608-791-5295.