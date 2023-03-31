The Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse invites the public to join in its 14th annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 7.

This form of the Way of the Cross is a two-mile prayer walk from the heart of the city to the Mississippi River, stopping at 10 stations along the route to sing, pray and reflect on injustices and suffering in our community and the world. Prayer leaders at each station will include people who work at or are otherwise affiliated with those stops.

The walk, which recalls the journey of Jesus as he carried his cross to Calvary, will take about two hours. People of all ages and faith backgrounds are invited to participate.

“Each year, I am moved by how this walk creates a deeper understanding and call to act against injustice in our community and beyond. It connects the events of Christ's suffering with what is occurring in our world today,” said Jean Pagliaro, FSC executive director.

Participants will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

Stops include: St. Rose Convent, St. Clare Health Mission, Coulee Recovery Center, Lincoln Middle School, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Cameron Park, Franciscan Hospitality House, Salvation Army, La Crosse County Jail and Riverside Park.

Prayer leaders and singers include: Paul Mueller, M.D., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System; Jennifer Zobkowiak, recovery navigator of Coulee Recovery Center; Sue Ernster, FSPA, congregation president; Pastor Joanne Richmond, senior pastor at Our Savior's Lutheran Church; Pastor Scott Skogen, pastor at North Presbyterian Church; Deacon Tom Skemp, St. Joseph Cathedral; Barb Almond, shelter manager at the Salvation Army; Chaplain Ann Wales, La Crosse Jail Ministry; Brig. Gen. John Hanley, U.S. Army, retired; Meredith Hink, FSPA; Sister Immaculata; Meg Earsley, FSPA.

Participants are asked to dress according to the weather. There is no cost to participate and no registration necessary. Please note that participants will have to walk back to the stations’ starting point or arrange for a ride back from Riverside Park. For more information, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.