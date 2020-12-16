Fundraising effort works to equip every La Crosse County police officer with a body camera

A fundraising effort has been launched to equip local police officers with body cameras.
The Safer Coulee Region Fund, newly established within the La Crosse Community Foundation, announced Wednesday it's raising matching funds for a federal grant that would provide body cams to every law enforcement officer in La Crosse County. Seven local departments are looking to raise $137,000.
"Research has shown that body cameras reduce complaints, cause improved behavior and influence community member reporting rates for the better," said assistant city of La Crosse police chief Rob Abraham. "Cameras can also quickly identify if an officer has acted inappropriately or outside of agency policy."
The new fundraising push combines the efforts of local police departments, which applied for the U.S. Department of Justice grant, and La Crosse resident Joe Konradt, who approached the community foundation about raising funds.
Konradt said he was influenced by protests and violence in Kenosha after a white police officer fired seven shots at Jacob Blake, a Black man, as police responded to a domestic call Aug. 23. The gunshots left Blake paralyzed from the waist down. Kenosha police were not equipped with body cameras, and no continuous video of the incident is known to exist.
Konradt said body cameras are necessary to instill public trust in law enforcement and "avoid problems like those we've seen elsewhere."
"When we saw the protests in a fellow Wisconsin city, we knew we needed to be proactive about this," Konradt said. "We want an environment where people know they're going to be treated safely at the outset."
Abraham said officers in his department already wear body cameras and that the city's police cars have been equipped with cameras since the early 1990s. He said the funds will allow his department to keep up with rapidly evolving technology.
"We've been using digital evidence for a long time," he said. "We're looking at the next generation and the next deployment."
Abraham said a critical feature of the new technology is automatic camera triggering. He said that's especially useful in exigent circumstances when an officer doesn't have time to press a button. Triggers include drawing a weapon, physical contact or squad car lights.
Abraham said the upgraded technology would put every law enforcement agency in the county on the same system, which would streamline video access for prosecutors and defense attorneys. There would also be a portal where police could accept video from citizens who record an incident.
The seven municipalities are raising funds in proportion to their share of the grant proceeds. La Crosse is raising the largest share at almost $86,000.
The other six are Onalaska ($27,900), West Salem ($9,000), Ho-Chunk Nation ($5,400), town of Campbell ($4,500), Bangor ($2,700) and town of Shelby ($1,800).
The Holmen Police Department recently purchased its own cameras, and the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is pursuing grant funding on its own.
"The collaboration is vital to increasing law enforcement transparency, especially concerning the minority community of La Crosse County," Abraham said.
Konradt said funding will cover the cost of the body cameras along with two-thirds of the maintenance costs for the second year and a third of the maintenance for the third year. He said it gives police departments time to fit the costs into their budgets.
The involvement of the La Crosse Community Foundation means donors can claim a tax deduction and remain anonymous if they choose. The foundation was established in 1930 and has awarded $50 million in grants and scholarships from its various funds.
La Crosse Community Foundation executive director Jamie Schloegel said the foundation has a standing agreement with La Crosse City Council to start special project funds when fundraising is needed to complete a city-related project.
"We already had a program set up for this sort of thing," said Schloegel. "This is another wonderful example of the transformative power of partnerships around shared objectives — of how we often can do more when we collaborate than when we work alone."
Minnehaha Lake Wine and Spirits
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
Protests in Minneapolis
Minneapolis in November
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
"Research has shown that body cameras reduce complaints, cause improved behavior and influence community member reporting rates for the better. Cameras can also quickly identify if an officer has acted inappropriately or outside of agency policy."
Rob Abraham, assistant city of La Crosse police chief
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!