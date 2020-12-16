Fundraising effort works to equip every La Crosse County police officer with a body camera

"When we saw the protests in a fellow Wisconsin city, we knew we needed to be proactive about this," Konradt said. "We want an environment where people know they're going to be treated safely at the outset."

Abraham said officers in his department already wear body cameras and that the city's police cars have been equipped with cameras since the early 1990s. He said the funds will allow his department to keep up with rapidly evolving technology.

"We've been using digital evidence for a long time," he said. "We're looking at the next generation and the next deployment."

Abraham said a critical feature of the new technology is automatic camera triggering. He said that's especially useful in exigent circumstances when an officer doesn't have time to press a button. Triggers include drawing a weapon, physical contact or squad car lights.

Abraham said the upgraded technology would put every law enforcement agency in the county on the same system, which would streamline video access for prosecutors and defense attorneys. There would also be a portal where police could accept video from citizens who record an incident.

The seven municipalities are raising funds in proportion to their share of the grant proceeds. La Crosse is raising the largest share at almost $86,000.