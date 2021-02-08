Get on Living Safely campaign readjusts to support local through pandemic recovery

But a lot of the impact couldn't be seen in numbers, Roush said, and instead was seen and heard through anecdotes, from Facebook posts to comments sent to the campaign, the messaging from GOLS was able to help the community realize the impact they could have.

"When we talked to folks about what's going on, they got it in a way they never got it before," Roush said. "How when I spend money at this local place, it means that my neighbors get to feed their kids. And they got that message in a way that was just disconnected in the past."

But now, as more and more community members are being inoculated against the coronavirus, it means that groups are able to slowly open their doors — and the GOLS campaign wants to encourage the community to meet them with open arms.

The impact of keeping things local during the pandemic can be seen in the nonprofits in the area, including the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, which painted a picture of the ripple effect the campaign has had.

The group, which hosted the campaign's announcement Monday, said the support garnered by the initiative has helped them adapt through the pandemic — including by eliminating membership fees and lowering other service fees at the club.