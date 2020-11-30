HHS Entrepreneurship class to operate virtual store

“This store has been in the old Holmen Square Mall, the new Holmen Mall and at HHS and now, online,” said Breske. “Over the years, the students created and operated the store, and the enterprise has raised roughly $4,000 for various charity recipients chosen throughout the years. They have learned giving back to the community is a worthy business model.”

Since its beginning, the model store has operated as a socially conscience enterprise. Revenues from sales are used to help an individual or family with a connection to the high school or the Holmen School District who struggled with health or other difficulties.

This year’s charity recipient is fellow classmate, Andrew (Drew) Evenson. The HHS senior has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. ALL is a type of blood cancer affecting the white blood cells in the bone marrow an essential element for the body’s immune system. Though one of the rarer blood cancers, when it does appear, it’s mostly in children. Adults can develop the disorder where it tends to worsen quickly.

Merchandise available for purchase will include a variety of products from local vendors providing handcrafted and other gift items.