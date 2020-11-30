HHS Entrepreneurship class to operate virtual store

The Holmen High School’s Entrepreneurship Class’ model store will have a very different look this year.
In the past, students taking the class created a holiday shopping experience in the school’s store. But just as many other stores have had to adapt and modify how they conduct business, this year the students will operate the store virtually.
The store, Lockdown Lodge brought to you by Kwik Trip, will sell holiday-themed items for virtual shopping from Dec. 6-13 at www.lockdownlodge.com.
The partnership with Kwik Trip started in 2018 when students enrolled in that year’s class contacted Kwik Trip about naming rights. The franchise earns the right to have its name connected with the students’ project through its level of support for the venture.
The new business retail model has brought challenges previous classes hadn’t encountered.
“We have found that the biggest obstacle of running a virtual store is promoting it,” said Addison Hughes, a Lockdown Lodge store manager. “With everyone being at home, we have had to come up with very creative ways to get the word out about Lockdown Lodge brought to you by Kwik Trip. Another obstacle has been trying to contact sponsors, vendors and our classmates virtually. We are so used to face to face interaction.”
According to class instructor Heather Breske, this is the 24th year the class has created and operated a model store, conducting business in various locations in Holmen.
“This store has been in the old Holmen Square Mall, the new Holmen Mall and at HHS and now, online,” said Breske. “Over the years, the students created and operated the store, and the enterprise has raised roughly $4,000 for various charity recipients chosen throughout the years. They have learned giving back to the community is a worthy business model.”
Since its beginning, the model store has operated as a socially conscience enterprise. Revenues from sales are used to help an individual or family with a connection to the high school or the Holmen School District who struggled with health or other difficulties.
This year’s charity recipient is fellow classmate, Andrew (Drew) Evenson. The HHS senior has been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. ALL is a type of blood cancer affecting the white blood cells in the bone marrow an essential element for the body’s immune system. Though one of the rarer blood cancers, when it does appear, it’s mostly in children. Adults can develop the disorder where it tends to worsen quickly.
Merchandise available for purchase will include a variety of products from local vendors providing handcrafted and other gift items.
“Our plan for the grand opening is to host a Zoom meeting to kick off virtual shopping,” said Hughes. “This event will be on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Our principal, Mr. Wayne Sackett, and the village president will be speaking during that time. We are in the process of finalizing some more activities for our grand opening as well.”
The model store will accept card payments on its website. After purchasing, customers will sign up for a time in the following weeks to pick up their products.
For more information, contact Alex Edwardson at edwale21@students.holmen.k12.wi.us or Addison Hughes at hugadd21@students.holmen.k12.wi.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!