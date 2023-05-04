The Holmen Area Historical Society and the La Crosse County Library are honored to present the Wisconsin premier of the documentary, "I Married the War: Wives of Combat Veterans Tell Their Story" (Syringa Cinema, LLC, 2021). Produced by Betty Rodgers and Ken Rodgers, it features moving interviews with the wives of veterans from WWII to the Middle-East wars. It explores the ways families at home are forever impacted and changed by the trauma of war. Francine and Bruce Jones from Mindoro, WI are featured in and will introduce this important film. A trailer can be viewed at https://imarriedthewar.com/trailers.