The La Crescent Apple Jacks, defending champions of the Mechanical History Roundtable Vintage Base Ball Trophy, took on the Roosters of Olmsted County at the Olmsted Historical Grounds last Saturday. After participating in the annual parade, the teams got down to business.
While the Jacks performed very well in the pitching and defense departments, allowing only five runs, they could not produce the necessary aces for a victory.
The final score was Roosters 5, Apple Jacks 2.
There were several defensive plays of the day. One occurred when a Rooster striker hit a high pop-up behind the pitcher's mound. The pitcher, shortstop and second base man all converged. When the ball was only two or three inches off the ground, second baseman, Samuel "Roundabout" Deetz made a diving catch to record the out.
Another great play involved a double play turned by Jason "Weasel" Pericak and Joel "Hefty" Affeldt. Also of note, was catcher John "Rook" Wilke's grab of a foul ball to retire the Rooster striker.
Apple Jacks pitchers for the day were Gary "Big Wease" Pericak and Dan "Skunk" Deetz.
Paul "Swiss" Geronime and Mike "Mickey" Jaquette led all players by reaching base three times. Close behind were Weasel, Big Wease, Skunk and Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm with two reaches each. Also reaching base safely were Roundabout, Hefty, Scott "Roman" Pechacek, and Eric "Stretch" Deetz.
The Apple Jacks next outing will be on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Old Hickory Park. A double header is scheduled against the Highland Prairie Hayseeds. Game times are noon and 1:30 PM.
If you would like to join the Apple Jacks on the field, kindly call Captain Joel "Hefty" Affeldt at 608-769-1782 or Captain Emeritus Bill "Ho-hum" Ohm at 507-895-6912 for more details. The Apple Jacks Base Ball Club (https://sites.google.com/site/lacrescentapplejacks) is a community outreach program of the La Crescent Area Historical Society and respectfully acknowledges its eminent corporate sponsor, Merchants Bank- La Crescent.
