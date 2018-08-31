Sgt. Troy Christianson mug

Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: Can a state trooper write a traffic ticket for an infraction that they did not witness?

Answer: A peace officer may arrest or issue a citation for some traffic violations and a number of misdemeanor or gross misdemeanor offenses even if the officer didn’t witness it.

The traffic infractions include:

  • Driving through columns of school children (within four hours).
  • DWI.
  • Failure to stop at a railroad crossing (within four hours).
  • Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle (within four hours).
  • Railroad crossing violation (within four hours).
  • School bus stop arm violations (within four hours).
  • School cross walk violation (within four hours).

If you witness any of the above violations, please report it to your local law enforcement agency, and it will be investigated.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, write to Sgt. Troy Christianson at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

