Bingo at the Houston County Fair this year raised more than $2,000 for the Freedom Honor Flight.
The Thursday through Sunday activity is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county, including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah.
Proceeds are donated to Freedom Honor Flight to fly veterans to Washington, D. C., to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.
This year, 33,812 bingo cards were sold during the four-day event, compared to 33,583 cards sold last year.
In 2009, the Houston County Council of the American Legion began operating bingo at the county fair in the same building that several organizations had used over the years for the activity. The profit that first year of Legion operation amounted to $1,200.
During the 10 years of Legion operation, 416,990 cards have been sold, raising more than $16,000 for Freedom Honor Flight.
—Jan Lee Buxengard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.