Playing for a cause

American Legion bingo raised more than $2,000 for the Freedom Honor Flight during the Houston County Fair.

 Contributed photo

Bingo at the Houston County Fair this year raised more than $2,000 for the Freedom Honor Flight.

The Thursday through Sunday activity is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county, including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah.

Proceeds are donated to Freedom Honor Flight to fly veterans to Washington, D. C., to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.

This year, 33,812 bingo cards were sold during the four-day event, compared to 33,583 cards sold last year.

In 2009, the Houston County Council of the American Legion began operating bingo at the county fair in the same building that several organizations had used over the years for the activity. The profit that first year of Legion operation amounted to $1,200.

During the 10 years of Legion operation, 416,990 cards have been sold, raising more than $16,000 for Freedom Honor Flight.

—Jan Lee Buxengard

