CALEDONIA -- Challenger Ken Visger easily outpolled incumbent Teresa Walter in Tuesday's four-way primary in for the District 4 seat on the Houston County Board.

Visger received 359 votes, or 41.9 percent, to Walter's 241 (28.1 percent).

Bob Scanlan, former Houston County zoning administrator, trailed with 164 votes (19.1 percent) and Gary Parr received 93 votes (10.9 percent).

