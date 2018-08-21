HOUSTON -- What do the Louisiana bayou, the New England coast, and the American Southwest regions have in common? They each have a distinctive regional cuisine that contributes to their cultural vibrancy. Next question: does the Driftless area have a distinctive regional cuisine? And how to we cultivate and celebrate it? Chef and food artist Peter Kraus will be pondering those questions as the third and final 2018 Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist next week.
This wraps up the second year for the Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist Residency, based just outside of Houston in Mound Prairie. Unlike many artist residencies that simply offer a quiet place in which to work, the CAIR program encourages artists to “be curious, ask questions, stop and have conversations.” This ensures a resulting body of work informed by Houston County itself, which provides unique perspectives on the area to both residents and outsiders.
Continuing its partnership with the Houston Arts Resource Council for the second year, the residency also welcomed architectural designer Miranda Moen in June, and writer Rachael Button -- who also happens to be married to Kraus -- in July.
Kraus grew up helping on his family’s organic farm near Decorah, Iowa, where he took part in growing produce for farmers markets and restaurants, in addition to tending a menagerie of sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens and other fowl.
Romping through the woods and pastures, Peter learned about foraging for wild foods, fishing, and ecology and found joy in the annual rhythm of preserving the harvest with canning, dehydrating and fermentation projects.
After travel and exploring the world at large, Kraus and his wife have recently moved back to Decorah, where Kraus works on his parents’ farm, teaches classes, and makes beautiful locally-grown food. As a chef, Kraus particularly loves developing dishes that “celebrate and prioritize seasonal and local ingredients.” Says Kraus, “I believe food is a powerful medium with which to celebrate ‘place’, identity, community, and ecology.”
While in Houston County, he will be exploring the region through the lens of food, connecting with local farmers, foragers, chefs, and artists. “I hope to attend farmers markets, explore the woods, pastures, and rivers. I hope to learn from the landscape and what the season has to offer.” By the end, Kraus hopes to “ultimately develop recipes to be shared in the community and [to provide] a better understanding of what a local and seasonal Driftless cuisine and pantry looks like, smells like, and tastes like.”
Kraus will be in Houston County from Aug. 26 until Sept. 1. He is hosting a Meet & Greet Potluck 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Houston Nature Center (215 W. Plum St., Houston), and a Community Cooking Workshop 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Carlson Roasting Co. (111 W Cedar St., Houston.).
At the potluck, Peter will share some of his Driftless-inspired recipes. Bring a dish to pass that is inspired by the region, or one that inspires you. Don’t cook? That’s OK! Come hungry to enjoy some very special foods. Both events are free and open to the public; pre-registration is required for the workshop. To register, or to help support the Crystal Creek Artist Residency program with a donation, please contact Residency Coordinator Erin Dorbin at cccartistresidency@gmail.com, or visit www.crystalcreekcitizenartist.com and www.facebook.com/crystalcreekcitizenartist.
