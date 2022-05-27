 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free movie night at Holmen library on June 6

  • 0

The Holmen Area Historical Society, the Holmen Area Community Center, and the Holmen Public Library are joining forces to bring you Movie Night at 6 p.m. June 6. This year we will screen "Kitchen Stories," a gentle, humorous 2003 film, in Swedish and Norwegian with English subtitles. Swedish efficiency experts are sent to research and improve the cooking methods of Norwegian bachelor farmers. Unexpected insights and friendships develop. We will be in the community room of the Holmen Public Library. Popcorn is included! The program is free and open to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News