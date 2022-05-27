Free movie night at Holmen library on June 6

The Holmen Area Historical Society, the Holmen Area Community Center, and the Holmen Public Library are joining forces to bring you Movie Night at 6 p.m. June 6. This year we will screen "Kitchen Stories," a gentle, humorous 2003 film, in Swedish and Norwegian with English subtitles. Swedish efficiency experts are sent to research and improve the cooking methods of Norwegian bachelor farmers. Unexpected insights and friendships develop. We will be in the community room of the Holmen Public Library. Popcorn is included! The program is free and open to the public.