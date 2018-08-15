Visit the Houston County Historical Society during the Houston County Fair. The museum complex will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 18, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19.
The museum is continuing its World War I display with the addition of recently donated Purple Hearts in honor of: PFC Joseph O’Heron, Caledonia, son of Mr. & Mrs. Arthur O’Heron, donated by Joseph Klug, Caledonia; PFC Donald Drievold, Hesper, Iowa, son of Mr. & Mrs. Carl Drievold, donated by Curtis Drievold, Sun City, Arizona; and William Guenther, Hokah, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Guenther.
Three new vintage wedding dresses are on display: the dress worn by Mary Pohlman when she married Paul Heitman on Feb. 12, 1919, at St. John’s U.C.C. Wheatland, New Albin, Iowa. It was donated by her daughters Gladys Tegtmeier and Dolores Brumm of Eitzen; the dress worn by Marguerite Von Arx when she married Leslie Sheehan of Brownsville on May 3, 1938, at St. Peter’s Church in Hokah, donated by Mary Kay Sheehan, La Crescent; Vivian Loeffler’s dress for her marriage to Louis Beneke on Aug. 13, 1944, at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, donated by Brad Beneke, Columbia, Missouri.
The main museum has a beautiful new display of Crazy Quilts. Several baby buggies will also be featured.
In honor of the Farm Bureau of Minnesota’s 100th anniversary, Cynthie Christensen, Rushford, has created an interesting display.
New in the children’s area is a pedal tractor donated by Lee and Joan Bresser, Eitzen. Displayed in the gift shop area, is Brownsville Township clerk’s storage cabinet and the first Brownsville Post Office desk, donated by Lisa Fruechte, New Albin. Audrey Almo, Caledonia, will entertain visitors with accordion music.
New to the Agricultural Building is a mail carrier’s sleigh from Brownsville donated by Virginia Heintz in memory of Eugene “Sam” Heintz. The Flatten-Swenson Pioneer Home, Daley School, Mayville Town Hall and Sheldon Presbyterian church will be open also.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.