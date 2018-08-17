Exciting things are happening at Hokah Public Library during Hokah Fun Days Revival.
Watch the unveiling of the new READ bike rack at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.
The bike rack was made possible by a Library Legacy grant from Southeastern Libraries Cooperating.
You also can spend that afternoon in the auditorium above the library at the Children’s Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. The library will have bounce houses, games, cotton candy, popcorn and sno-cones.
The movie “Show Dogs” will be on the big screen at 3 p.m., and at 4 a balloon maker will show off her crazy and amazing creations.
All activities are open to the public.
