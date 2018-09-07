The 2018 annual Houston County Holstein Youth Dairy Auction was held after the 4-H dairy show, and eight quarts of milk were sold for $16,560.
Maya Richenbacher, exhibitor of the Supreme Champion Cow, was awarded t10 percent of the money raised while Lydia Solum received five percent for exhibiting the reserve supreme cow.
Five percent was also put into a dairy education fund and the remaining eighty percent was divided equally among 35 blue ribbon exhibitors with each youth receiving $378. All 49 exhibitors also received a $20 gift card from Kwik Trip. Auctioneer was Steve Schuldt.
Other generous contributors were: Dale Heintz, New Albin Savings Bank, Wilmington Mutual Insurance, Hammell Equipment — Eitzen, Schieber Seeds (Joe and Bobby Schieber), H & H Seeds (Dale Horn & Brad Hoscheit), and Tri State Hoof Trimming (Neil Beckman).
