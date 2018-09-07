Taking part in the Houston County Fair youth dairy auction were, from left, Bob Lange (Valley Ag); Michelle Donahue (Calhoun Creamery and Jeff Sommer Trucking); Bill Abrahamzon (Hoof–n-Hair); Rebeckah Schroeder (Houston County Dairy Princess); Dan Kruse (SEMA & Caledonia Implement); Raigen Cleven (Houston County Dairy Ambassador); Rod Torgerson (Farmers Win Co-op); Shannon Schutemeier (De-Su Holsteins); Dave Schansberg (Root River IBA, Driven Embryo Services, Lanesboro Sales Commission); Julie Burns (Merchants Bank);Dennis Gavin (Caledonia Haulers); Smokey Doyle (Bruening Rock Products);Scott Kuenen (Lang’s Dairy, Brynsaas Sales & Service, Bodensteiner Implement, Heying Lumber, and WW Homestead Dairy); Travis Kinsley (Caledonia Vet Clinic); and Maya Richenbacher with her Supreme Champion cow, Angel.