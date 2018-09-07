Sweet success
Taking part in the Houston County Fair youth dairy auction were, from left, Bob Lange (Valley Ag); Michelle Donahue (Calhoun Creamery and Jeff Sommer Trucking); Bill Abrahamzon (Hoof–n-Hair); Rebeckah Schroeder (Houston County Dairy Princess); Dan Kruse (SEMA & Caledonia Implement); Raigen Cleven (Houston County Dairy Ambassador); Rod Torgerson (Farmers Win Co-op); Shannon Schutemeier (De-Su Holsteins); Dave Schansberg (Root River IBA, Driven Embryo Services, Lanesboro Sales Commission); Julie Burns (Merchants Bank);Dennis Gavin (Caledonia Haulers); Smokey Doyle (Bruening Rock Products);Scott Kuenen (Lang’s Dairy, Brynsaas Sales & Service, Bodensteiner Implement, Heying Lumber, and WW Homestead Dairy); Travis Kinsley (Caledonia Vet Clinic); and Maya Richenbacher with her Supreme Champion cow, Angel.

The 2018 annual Houston County Holstein Youth Dairy Auction was held after the 4-H dairy show, and eight quarts of milk were sold for $16,560.

Maya Richenbacher, exhibitor of the Supreme Champion Cow, was awarded t10 percent of the money raised while Lydia Solum received five percent for exhibiting the reserve supreme cow.

Five percent was also put into a dairy education fund and the remaining eighty percent was divided equally among 35 blue ribbon exhibitors with each youth receiving $378. All 49 exhibitors also received a $20 gift card from Kwik Trip. Auctioneer was Steve Schuldt.

Other generous contributors were: Dale Heintz, New Albin Savings Bank, Wilmington Mutual Insurance, Hammell Equipment — Eitzen, Schieber Seeds (Joe and Bobby Schieber), H & H Seeds (Dale Horn & Brad Hoscheit), and Tri State Hoof Trimming (Neil Beckman).

