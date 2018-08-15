The Houston Nature Center is hosting a late-summer star-gazing event at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.
Discover more about viewing stars, the moon, planets, whole constellations and other celestial objects using the Houston Nature Center’s telescope.
The event will begin with a 30-minute program before taking turns exploring the night sky with the telescope.
Binoculars will also be available. Program fee is $3 per person. The Houston Nature Center is located at 215 W. Plum St. one block north and west of the intersection of highways 76 and 16 in Houston.
