The La Crescent Food Shelf has received a $500 donation as part of Merchants Bank’s “Swipe Out Hunger” Facebook giveaway.
In the bank’s sixth annual campaign, the top three donations were awarded based on the total number of votes for Hastings Family Service ($2,500), the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse ($1,500) and Friends in Need Food Shelf ($1,000).
The 11 other local food shelves that participated each received a $500 donation. More than 4,400 votes were cast in this year’s giveaway.
The Food Shelves were nominated by Merchants Bank locations.
This year the bank donated five cents each time a Merchants Bank credit/debit card was used and $100 for every checking or savings account opened from Aug. 1-8 for a total of $10,500.
In its six-year history, Swipe Out Hunger has donated more than $60,000 to support local food shelf programs in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Merchants Bank has 21 locations, including Minnesota locations in La Crescent, Rushford, Lanesboro, Caledonia, Spring Grove, Winona, St. Charles, Goodview, Rochester, Cannon Falls, Red Wing, Hampton and the southern Twin Cities metropolitan suburbs of Apple Valley, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Lakeville and Rosemount.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.