Aug. 9
11:18 p.m., verbal warning for vehicle equipment violation, South Third and South Elm streets.
11:07 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, North Second Street and Highway 14/61 North.
10:55 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, DNR Landing Road and Highway 14/61 East.
10:43 p.m., verbal warning for vehicle equipment violation, Shore Acres Road and Highway 14/61 East.
7:28 p.m., 19-year-old Iowa City woman issued citation for speeding, South Chestnut Street and Highway 16.
7:21 p.m., extra patrol request, DNR Landing Road and Highway 14/61 East.
6:44 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, DNR Landing Road and Highway 14/61 East.
5:36 p.m., removed debris dropped in roadway, 400 block of South Third Street.
5:02 p.m., unlocked vehicle with keys inside, 224 Eagles Bluff Road.
4:18 p.m., Houston County Sheriff's Office background check for permit to carry firearm application,, 306 S. Marshall St., Caledonia.
7:43 a.m., extra patrol requested, 504 S. Oak St.
Aug. 8
11:08 p.m., removed tree debris from roadway, Highway 29 and Old Hickory Drive.
5:43 p.m., assisted Winona County Sheriff's Office with driving complaint, made traffic stop, Highway 14/61 North.
4:58 p.m., medical emergency, 512 N. Fourth St.
1:29 p.m., assisted resident gaining entry to residence after accidentally locking herself out, 1310 Willow St.
11:53 a.m., live trap request, 707 Hillcrest Ave.
9:10 a.m., vehicle vandalized, Main and North Elm streets.
7:53 a.m., driving complaint originating in Hokah, referred to Minnesota State Patrol, Highways 7 and 16, Hokah.
7:10 a.m., Shore Acres bypass opened for refuse collection.
5:58 a.m., fraudulent check passed at a local business, 24 S. Walnut St.
2:19 a.m., found key ring, 315 Main St.
0:42 a.m., report of electrical power outage, utility contacted, 1301 Lancer Blvd.
Aug. 7
9:20 a.m., private property parking complaint, 329 Moore Drive.
6:16 p.m., rock flung by power mower damaged neighbors window, incident resolved, 429 N. First St.
6 p.m., welfare concern about individual walking near state line, La Crosse Police Department made contact, Twilite Road and Highway 14/61 E.
4:09 p.m., harassment restraining order papers placed on file, 306 S. Marshall St., Caledonia.
12:35 p.m., suspicious activity reported, 1209 Juniper St.
12:33 p.m., Project Lifesaver, 403 Regent Drive.
11:21 a.m., juvenile welfare, 618 N. Second St.
8:11 a.m., vandalism reported, 504 S. Oak St.
1:29 a.m., medical emergency, 435½ S. Second St.
Aug. 6
9:57 p.m., verbal warning for inattentive driving, Highway 14/61 East and Highway 14/61 North.
9:22 p.m., 23-year-old Caledonia man issued a citation for speeding, 31-year-old Caledonia male passenger for failure to wear seat belt, DNR Landing Road and Highway 14/61 East.
9:13 p.m., assisted a Houston County sheriff's deputy with a traffic stop, Twilite Road and Highway 14/61 East.
6:58 p.m., passed out vouchers for free ice cream cones to children wearing bicycle helmets while riding bike, 800 block of Cedar Drive.
4:25 p.m., dog running at large, Highways 25 and 6.
3:56 p.m., complaint of Canadian Pacific blocking the public crossing, railroad contacted, Sycamore and Main streets.
3:19 p.m., Shore Acres bypass opened for construction delivery.
1:05 p.m., parking complaint, warning attached for over time limit (48 hours), 700 block of Shores Acres Road.
12:37 p.m., Shore Acres bypass opened for delivery of residential construction materials.
11:54 a.m., fingerprinted for employment licensure, 315 Main St.
11:41 a.m., gas drive-off reported, subject contacted and returned to pay for purchase, 319 S. Third St.
8:07 a.m., lost cellular phone, phone found and returned, 315 Main St.
7:39 a.m., medical emergency, 1384 Highway 25.
Aug. 5
11:24 p.m., assisted the Winona County Sheriff's Office with a train derailment, 33018 Highway 61.
5:45 p.m., assisted person recovering keys accidently locked in public building, 321 Main St.
4:49 p.m., arrested 36-year-old man for burglary after returning to residence while homeowner was home, 618 N. Second St.
4:25 p.m., lost wallet reported, 315 Main St.
2:42 p.m., report of a dog running at large, owner was looking for it and it was returned, 631 Main St.
5:54 a.m., lost electronic Fitbit reported, 315 Main St.
Aug. 4
51-year-old Dorchester, Iowa, woman arrested for driving while intoxicated, 100 Twilite St.
12:58 p.m., suspicious activity reported, 430 S. 11th St.
11:52 a.m., residential burglary and damage to property, 36-year-old La Crosse man was later arrested, 618 N. Second St.
9:58 a.m., 42-year-old La Crescent man was arrested for driving while canceled-inimical to public safety, South 14th Street and Spruce Drive.
9:53 a.m., pedestrian crossing sign in roadway put back together and placed back up, South Fifth and South Elm streets.
1:35 a.m., abandoned bicycle picked up, 608 S. Seventh St.
016 a.m., verbal warning for vehicle equipment violation, South Seventh Street and Spruce Drive.
Aug. 3
11:29 p.m., verbal warning for speeding, Hillview Boulevard and Highway 14/61 North.
9:19 p.m., suspicious activity reported, 600 block of North Second Street.
4:49 p.m., assisted Winona County Sheriff's Office with serving of a harassment restraining order, 197 N. Second St.
4:03 p.m., verbal warning for inattentive driving, 800 block of South 14th Street.
11:40 a.m., 31-year-old La Crescent man issued citation for failure to license dog, 527 S. Fourth St.
10:28 p.m., live trap request, 315 Main St.
8:53 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle that the driver was believed to have a arrest warrant against him. Upon further investigation, the driver did not have a warrant and shared same name and physical description as the driver of the subject vehicle, Hillview Boulevard and Highway 14/61 North.
8:38 a.m., overtime limit parking complaint, North Second and North Oak streets.
5:43 a.m., verbal warning for speeding, South Seventh and South Elm streets.
