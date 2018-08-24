CALEDONIA – Join Land Stewardship Project for a day of innovation and experimentation in Caledonia.
Cover crops, companion crops and the roller-crimper will be the focus of a LSP soil health field day from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 3.
Registration starts at 9:45 a.m. on Mark Klinski’s farm (9379 Sanden Road) with a car caravan departing at 11 a.m. for Bob Mierau’s farm (13598 Heinz Road).
After the field day, a picnic lunch and ice cream will follow (donations accepted).
Field day information will be for both conventional and organic farmers.
For more information and to RSVP by Friday, Aug. 31, contact LSP’s Shona Snater at 507-523-3366 or email her at ssnater@landstewardshipproject.org.
Directions: The Klinski farm is located about six miles northeast of Caledonia off MN 44 on Sanden Road. The Mieraus are located five miles east of Caledonia off County Rd. 3, turn right onto Heinz Road. Look for Signs.
Both Mark Klinski and Bob Mierau are working to build soil, increase crop diversity and learn more about new soil health practices.
These two farmers are willing to share their learning experiences of using different soil health methods and will lead discussions on topics such as techniques for using the roller-crimper, spring-seeding a cover crop of winter rye, growing wheat to be followed by a cover crop mix and interseeding cover crops into corn.
Farmer Mark Klinski raises organic, food-grade soybeans and will talk about his first-year experience with seeding soybeans into roller-crimped rye, the lessons he has learned and the results has seen.
Klinski will also describe his experiment of seeding winter rye in the spring to forgo vernalization and planting soybeans into the stand.
Bob Mierau will describe his experiments with interseeding into corn, companion cropping and his plans of grazing cover crops to increase his soil building capacity.
Mierau raises conventional, no-till row crops and organic corn, beans, small grains, and cover crops. Mierau built his own roller-crimper and will detail the construction process and have it available for display.
