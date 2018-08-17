The heat didn’t keep hundreds of people from celebrating the life of a La Crescent woman who lost her battle with lung cancer but has left a lasting legacy with the help of her family and friends.
LizFest is held in honor of Elizabeth (Holman) Melde.
At age 25, Liz was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2011 and died less than a year later.
After her death, her family and husband began a nonprofit — Living for Liz — with the goal of raising money to aid awareness and fund research for lung cancer, a disease that, contrary to perception, can take the lives of those who never smoked — including Melde.
