With the region experiencing a workforce shortage, local partners are getting creative about ways to retain youth and ensure the economic sustainability of their communities.
A group of regional partners in education, business and local government are launching the Bluff Country Collaborative, which will connect local business and nonprofit employers with students for meaningful, work-based learning experiences. The collaborative is seeking business and nonprofit employers to become host sites for local students in Houston and Fillmore counties.
“Our local students are a largely untapped resource, and they are one of our biggest opportunities for economic sustainability,” says Courtney Bergey, director of the Houston County Economic Development Authority. “Our goal is to provide them with meaningful career exploration and work experience while also introducing them to the vast array of careers in our communities.
The initiative will support local employers and educate them on the ways in which they can engage students, from classroom presentations and job shadowing to internships and paid work experience.
There are also training resources and technical support available for host site businesses that have questions about common barriers to working with youth such as communication, evaluation, transportation and insurance liabilities.
“We already have two important resources here: world-class companies and curious, hardworking students. Now we want to make sure they are connected,” Bergey says.
Employers interested in learning more about becoming a host site can visit the Houston County Economic Development Authority Facebook page or contact Courtney Bergey at courtney.bergey@cedausa.com.
The Bluff Country Collaborative is a budding collective of partners including the Houston County Economic Development Authority, Fillmore County Economic Development Authority, Workforce Development, Inc., Southeast Perkins Consortium, Community and Economic Development Associates, and local schools and businesses.
