A fine mist that hung in the air Friday evening didn’t deter Hokah residents from gathering along a neighborhood street for the Hokah Fun Daze parade, which kicked off a two-day celebration organized by the Hokah Forever group.
The event was a revival — the theme for the weekend — of an event held several years ago, but discontinued until last weekend.
The clouds cleared on Saturday, which was filled with events for young and older. It included a beanbag and volleyball tournament, car show along Main Street, children’s games at the library, and live music all afternoon and evening in the beer tent.
