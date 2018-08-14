Today's vote

When are the polls open?

Most polls in both states are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, but some towns with fewer than 500 registered voters are not required to open until 10 a.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

In Minnesota, you can find your polling place at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. The site also has information on how to register and what you need to vote.