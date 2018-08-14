MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota voters have several competitive races to decide at the polls today. Here’s a breakdown:
Governor
DFL Gov. Mark Dayton is stepping down after two terms, leaving the governor’s office wide open. There’s a lot at stake for both parties. Republicans currently control the Legislature and have a shot to control all of state government if they win the governor’s office, and Democrats desperately want to keep that from happening.
DFL
Erin Murphy is a registered nurse who has spent the last 12 years representing a St. Paul state House district, including one term serving as the chamber’s majority leader. She was the first candidate in the race for governor and has secured the DFL Party’s backing with her push for single-payer health care, recreational marijuana and other progressive policies.
Lori Swanson is the three-term state attorney general who has built a career taking on consumer protection cases for the state of Minnesota and more recently in suing over policies pushed by the Trump administration.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz is a former Mankato West High School social studies teacher and Army veteran who has successfully held the congressional seat in the conservative 1st District for the past 12 years.
Republican
Former legislator and current Hennepin County board member Jeff Johnson is making his second run at the governor’s office after losing to Dayton in 2014. He has his party’s endorsement.
Former two-term Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty briefly ran for president after his time in office and has since been lobbying for a group that represents large banks in Washington, D.C.
Attorney general
The last-minute entrance of current Attorney General Lori Swanson into the governor’s race set off a flurry of candidates seeking her job.
DFL
After serving in the Minnesota House, Keith Ellison survived a crowded primary field in 2006 to represent the state’s urban 5th District in Congress. Now, he wants to leave Washington, D.C. and return to Minnesota as attorney general.
Tom Foley spent 16 years as Ramsey County attorney and prosecuted several prominent cases.
Debra Hilstrom, a former Anoka County attorney who was born and raised in Brooklyn Center and, since 2001, has represented the area as a legislator in the state House.
Matt Pelikan is an attorney in Minneapolis who has spent years as an activist with the DFL Party.
Mike Rothman served in the Dayton administration as commissioner of the Department of Commerce.
Republican
Bob Lessard, or “Ol’ Trapper,” served in the Minnesota Senate as a Democrat for 26 years and helped establish the state’s Legacy Amendment.
Before running for attorney general, Doug Wardlow served one term as a Republican House member from Eagan.
U.S. Senate
Al Franken’s sudden departure from the U.S. Senate late last year in response to allegations of sexual harassment prompted Dayton to appoint his lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, to the seat.
DFL
Nick Leonard is a DFL activist and attorney from Minneapolis who is positioning himself against Smith as the “true progressive” in the race.
Richard Painter spent most of his life as a Republican and served as chief ethics counsel in the George W. Bush administration.
Tina Smith got her start in politics operating behind the scenes to help elect Democrats like former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and eventually Dayton.
Republican
Bob Anderson is a small business owner and “outsider candidate” who is closely aligning himself with the Trump agenda.
Karin Housley is a real estate agent and two-term Republican senator from St. Mary’s Point.
1st Congressional District
Republican
A three-time Republican candidate for the seat Walz is leaving is being challenged for the nomination by a state senator.
Carla Nelson is a three-term state senator from Rochester who previously served a term in the state House. She was a school teacher before going into politics.
Jim Hagedorn is a conservative blogger and a former employee of the U.S. Treasury.
He came within a percentage point of beating Walz in 2016.
Andrew Candler, a 30-year-old political newcomer from Caledonia, is running on an anti-abortion platform, saying he wants to start “another abolitionist movement” against “infanticide.”
