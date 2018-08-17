Recent weather forecasts on humid mornings have often provided a thick layer of fog covering parts of the Coulee Region.
The dangers of driving too fast when visibility is poor are obvious: There is simply not enough time to react should a pothole, animal, vehicle or pedestrian suddenly come into view. Appropriately, commuters are encouraged to allow extra time for making their way to work.
I know I’m grateful when warned of dangers ahead.
As a cyclist I have learned to rely on riders ahead of me to point out any hazards like glass and sharp objects, potholes and cracks in the pavement.
Likewise, experienced boaters learn to look for buoys anchored in the water that allow them to safely navigate their boat around reefs, sandbars or other hazards.
Hopefully young adults earning their first paychecks are blessed when they are given sound financial advice that expose the dangers that come with spending money foolishly.
The journey of faith can also be hazardous. Learning to walk in love by imitating God’s steadfast and unconditional love for us is not easy.
In a letter addressed to the Ephesian church, Paul provides wise advice on how to live as a follower of Jesus in a world that is filled with many dangers.
Transformed by the love of Christ, Paul teaches people of faith that as children of light, God is counting on them to live so that the love of Christ shines through them, exposing fruitless works of darkness.
Contrasting love and lust, light and darkness, wisdom and foolishness, Paul’s warning is as clear as a fog horn from a lighthouse: “Don’t participate in the fruitless works of darkness, but instead expose them.” (Ephesians 5:11)
Built on the foundation of God’s love for us in Jesus Christ, today God is counting on the church to expose the dangers of fruitless works of darkness, like bigotry and speech filled with hate, that threaten to destroy our nation, communities and even congregations.
Yet just when the light of Jesus’ love is most desperately needed, the temptation is to hide our light under a bushel basket.
Two weeks ago during vacation bible school a sanctuary full of children belted out an old-time favorite song, “This Little Light of Mine.” The words are simple, but carry a powerful message the church needs to hear:
This little light of mine,
I’m gonna let it shine
Let it shine, Let it shine, Let it shine.
Hide it under a bushel? No!
I’m gonna let it shine
Let it shine, Let it shine, Let it shine.
As people of faith, may we heed their words and let the light of God’s love shine, exposing the fruitless works of bigotry and hatred toward any of God’s beloved children.
