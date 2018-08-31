Torrential rain caused problems throughout southeast Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northeast Iowa earlier this week.
In Houston County, the hardest-hit city was Hokah, which saw about 7 inches of rain as of noon Tuesday.
This rain flooded Thompson Creek, which in turn wiped out Como Falls and carved a new path through Como Falls Park, Houston County officials said. Caution tape had been put up at the entrances to the park and city officials are strongly advising against passing through the tape or other unsafe areas.
Elsewhere in Minnesota, powerful winds flattened a hangar that was under construction at the Red Wing Airport, pulled the roofs off two other hangars and damaged two planes, according to The Associated Press.
In Wisconsin, Coon Valley appeared to be the hardest hit. Torrential rain, totaling over a foot in some places, transformed Coon Creek into a raging river, forcing evacuations and causing widespread damage.
Along the Kickapoo River in Crawford County, residents warily watched the rising floodwaters, which were expected to reach record-breaking levels Wednesday.
And there’s potentially more bad news ahead: The National Weather Service predicts more showers and thunderstorms throughout the region Friday afternoon and evening.
