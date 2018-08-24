Psalm 62:1-2:
For God alone my soul waits in silence;
from him comes my salvation.
He alone is my rock and my salvation,
my fortress; I shall not be greatly shaken.
Every day it seems that we are hit with another world tragedy, natural disaster, political uprising, or terror attack. 2018 alone has already had its fair share of tragedies. 18 school shootings in the first 45 days of the year, wildfires sweeping the country, the volcano eruption in Hawaii, the bridge collapse in Italy, and the many car bombings that seem to be piling up every day.
These things almost seem so common place to us today that if we are not careful we can become emotionally indifferent or calloused to these kinds of events. But what happens when tragedy come right into our front door? How do we react when evil people speak against us, we lose a loved one, or we have to endure severe medical, physical or emotional trauma? Are we emotionally indifferent then?
No. If we are honest many of us freak out and frantically try to fix our problem or we become so depressed and angry about our hardship that we begin to have thoughts of just giving up. But instead of freaking out, giving, up, or becoming emotionally calloused we need to realize that God has a far better way for us to live as his people.
Through the psalmist David, he calls us to remember and then rest. We must remember that in all of the various hard circumstances of our life that we have a God who is our steady foundation (our rock), our fortress and protector, and is our rescuer. He is lovingly and powerfully guiding us through all of our circumstances in such a way that will be for our good and his glory.
Now does this mean that he will keep us from experiencing pain and hard things in this life? No. We will experience pain and hardship because we live in a fallen world marred with sin. But through the shed blood of Christ, God is working, for his people, to not only prepare us for, but prepare for us an eternity that is far greater than anything we could ever want or hope for in this life. As the apostle Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 4:17-18:
For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal.
So if you are a believer in Jesus Christ I encourage you to rest and wait on God. Know that he is your rock, fortress, protector, and rescuer. And, though you may be experience hardships in this life, know that your suffering is not in vain, but is being used by God to prepare for you an eternity that is infinitely better than what you are experiencing today.
