VIROQUA -- Bernice Marie Hanson, 82, of Viroqua died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.
Bernice was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Clifton, to Melvin and Miriam (McDaniel) Raiten. She married Otto A. Hanson Jr. April 26, 1958. Bernice, Otto and their children, lived in several cities throughout Wisconsin and SE Minnesota. When living in the country, she helped Otto with farming and always had a large garden to grow potatoes and can vegetables and fruits for the winter. She was accomplished at making homemade jams and jellies from fruit that she and the children picked. She also made pickles (bread and butter being the favorite one). She stayed home to raise four children and take care of the household. Bernice loved to whistle while she did housework and always had an afternoon snack ready for when the kids got home from school. Money was tight sometimes, but she always found creative ways to prepare foods to stretch the budget and make ends meet.
Once all the children were in high school, she found fulfilling work as a nurse’s aid in several nursing homes, until retiring. Bernice enjoyed going for drives with Otto or others, to visit relatives and friends and as she got older, looked forward to others visiting her. She liked doing her word find puzzle books and doing jigsaw puzzles to keep busy.
She is survived by her son, Vaughn Hanson, Rocky Hill, Conn.; her daughter, Brenda Hanson, Minneapolis; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Louise (Alfred) Dullum, Stoughton, Wis., and Clarice (Paul) Paulson, Poplar Bluff, Mo.; and her two brothers, Malend Raiten, Sparta and Laird Raiten also of Sparta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Hanson Jr.; her daughter, Suzanne Hanson; her son, Steven Hanson; and four of her brothers, Clifford (Ruth) Raiten, Milford (Carol) Raiten, Richard (Buelah) Raiten and Harland Raiten; as well as three of her sisters, Glendys Raiten, Janice (Jerry) Abner and Mary Lu Raiten.
Funeral services for Bernice will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Eileen Kuehnl of the Dell United Methodist Church, will officiate with burial at the Dell Cemetery following the luncheon. Friends may call during a visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
Online condolences may be offered at, and the full obituary is available at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.