The La Crescent High School Class of ’68 has its 50th class reunion Friday and Saturday Aug. 17 and 18.
Casual nights Friday begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Freighthouse Restaurant La Crosse, and Saturday night casual at Sport Hub La Crescent beginning at 5:30 p.m.
We would like to invite classmates from '66, '67, '69 to stop and visit with past classmates of 1968.
Bring any photos to share that you might have from our years in school.
Meet former teacher and basketball coach Tom Kuehn and other teachers. Many are traveling a great distance and would enjoy seeing classmates of all years.
This could be our last big formal gathering of old friends.
Bob Geiwitz, Portage, Wis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.