In the past year, we attended our 50th class reunions in La Crescent.
Both reunion committees did an outstanding job in the coordinating, planning and executing process, providing all who attended with a rich and meaningful experience.
The tour of the La Crescent High School was a nostalgic adventure as we reflected upon "walking the plank" amid torrential raindrops and mud puddles to reach the doorstep on the first day of school in September of 1965.
During the tour, we stood by our original lockers, admired the markings that signaled expansion of the high school and shared laughter and fond memories of the "good old days" at the high school.
We remembered fondly our coaches, teachers, and sports and musical achievements. So many mentors influenced and shaped our lives. We have so much appreciation for their dedication to helping us discover our best selves.
The Hub in La Crescent graciously welcomed our raucous laughter and spirited conversation. This year, we were delighted to personally witness the foundation of the La Crescent Event Center, which promises to bring an additional sparkle to the La Crescent community.
We are so appreciative to this amazing community for extending the hand of hospitality to us every time we visit, which is frequently.
Our roots continue to grow deep in La Crescent because of the enduring family and friendship connections which will always draw us to our home away from our Burnsville home. Thank you for the memories.
Duane Fancher, Class of 1967
Candis Helgerson Fancher, Class of 1968
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.