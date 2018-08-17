WAHPETON, N.D. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team came up a victory short in its pursuit of the Central Plains Division II tournament championship Sunday in Wahpeton, N.D.
The Fargo Bombers ended La Crescent’s championship hopes with a 5-4 victory on Sunday. La Crescent defeated Fargo on Saturday to advance to championship day.
La Crescent finished its American Legion season with a 32-9 record.
Day Two
WAHPETON, N.D. — La Crescent scored five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to become the first team to beat Fargo at the Central Plains Division II tournament in Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday. La Crescent won the game 5-3.
The win gives La Crescent (32-8) the chance to play an elimination game against Waupun at noon on Sunday, with the winner of that game meeting Fargo for the championship at 2:30 p.m.
La Crescent trailed 1-0 after Fargo scored on a squeeze bunt in the fifth, but a hit batter, two walks, a wild pitch and a single by Gavin Christianson gave it a 2-1 lead after six.
Noah Peterson, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, delivered an RBI single and became the second run to score on a double steal started by Sam Wieser in the seventh. Wieser scored from third and Peterson from first when a throw from the catcher sailed into the outfield.
Jaden Moore pitched all seven innings, allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out three.
Day One
WAHPETON, N.D. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team lost its first game but won an elimination game to stay alive in the Central Plains Division II tournament on Friday.
La Crescent lost a 3-1 game to Carrington (N.D.) before coming back to beat Le Sueur-Henderson 6-3 to stay alive in the double-elimination format.
Laudon Poellinger pitched 6⅓ innings, struck out five and allowed two hits in the victory over Le Sueuer-Henderson. Jake Knutson saved the game by getting the last two outs.
La Crescent (31-8) scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second to take control. Jaden Moore was 3-for-3 and had a two-run single in the first inning. Cade McCool hit a two-run single with two out in the second inning.
McCool also pitched a complete game against Carrington, but La Crescent had just six hits and scored its lone run in the fifth inning. McCool struck out nine, but Carrington scored all of its runs in the first two innings.
Will Koch reached on a one-out double and later scored on an error for La Crescent.
