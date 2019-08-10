This weekend’s Irishfest La Crosse features many culturally specific events, from the Highland Games, a fiddle competition, Irish dancers and more. One that stood out was this year’s mashed potato eating contest.
Set in the middle of the Irishfest grounds, the mashed potato contest drew the biggest crowd of the daytime. The contest featured five age groups (5-7, 8-11, 12-15, 16-18, and over 18) competing for five Irishfest T-shirts. Each age group was given a bowl of potatoes to finish in the shortest amount of time, with each age group getting one more scoop as it got older.
The “wee folks” were up first and featured only a group of three. They were followed by the 8-11 year-olds, who ate a little faster and got a little more competitive. The 12-15 year-old category only featured two contestants who fought until the bitter end.
The 16-18 year-old age group featured a group of four cousins. Commentator Bill made sure to let the kids know that there would be no smack talking because they had to “see each other at Thanksgiving and Christmas.” Connor Nagy came away with the victory over his cousins and looked elated to be the family champion.
After the family battle, the main event began as the adults took center stage. The men spent time smack talking and almost jumping the gun. The winner came out of heat one of three, Kent Ellickson.
Ellickson, an Irishfest volunteer, said, “The trick is to not eat in the morning.”
He recalls winning the family-friendly competition three or four times out of the five or six years he has competed. He is the true mashed potato eating juggernaut at La Crosse’s Irishfest.
“This is the best time of the year," he said. "I’ve been a part of it since almost the beginning.”
