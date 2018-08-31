TOWN OF BROCKWAY — A 64-year-old Black River Falls man faces a 14th drunken driving charge in Jackson County.
Herman Decorah was apprehended Wednesday after refusing to stop while traveling below the speed limit.
The vehicle eventually stopped in a town of Brockway driveway, where Decorah said he resided.
Decorah was booked into Jackson County Jail for 14th-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a felony, and operating after revocation.
