Dollar General’s newest store at 504 S. Hammond St. in Merrillan is now open.
Dollar General will celebrate the store’s official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, with free prizes and special deals.
Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
The company states that traditional Dollar General stores employ six to 10 people, depending on the need.
