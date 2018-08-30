Monday's funeral procession for Alec Muth, 22, of Black River Falls included fire engines, ambulances and at least 100 motorcycles. Muth died Aug. 19 of injuries sustained in an Aug. 7 motorcycle crash at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, S.D. He was a member of the Black River Falls Fire Department and an avid motorcycle racer. The long procession accompanied Muth's body from the Lunda Community Center Field House to Riverside Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.