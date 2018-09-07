The spirit of friendliness and good cheer is just around the corner as the 12th Annual Black River Area Oktoberfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 6.
This festival has continued to grow and is one of the area’s most popular fall celebrations. The event will once again be held in the Animal Arena at the Jackson County Fair Park. The arena provides a weatherproof spot for vendors, food and entertainment.
Scheduled events will include a car show – which is getting bigger every year –children’s inflatables, medieval knight demonstrations and, of course, plenty of music, food and fun.
“We made some big changes during the past few years with this festival, which continues to draw larger crowds and overwhelmingly positive responses,” said Amanda Gunn, executive director of the Black River Area Chamber of Commerce. “Come celebrate Wisconsin’s German heritage and enjoy music, food, crafts, inflatables and beer from our local Sand Creek Brewing Co.”
Back this year will be the Oktoberfest Market Haus, a large event for craft and artisan vendors. Also returning will be the Medieval Tournament Knight Fights performing throughout the day.
The day’s events will begin at 10 a.m. with Dave Kiral – One Man Polka Band performing. Outside will be the “Things that Roll” car and motorcycle show. Other entertainment throughout the day will be the Black River High School Band, “Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen,” Dance Stars from Marilyn School of Dance, Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers with a live auction to sell desserts, and the band “Copperbox.”
Other events will include the Tapping of the Golden Keg at 1 p.m., Strolling Magic and Balloons by Kris Wrobel from 1 to 4 p.m., Fevolden Farm Alpacas, a Photo Booth from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., a Caricature Artist from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Shuttle Rides to Sand Creek Brewery from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Horse-drawn Wagon Rides through downtown – where you can guess the weight of the giant pumpkin on the corner of Main and South 1st Street, Oktoberfest specials at Downtown Businesses, a Black River Falls Police Department K-9 Unit Brat Sale Fundraiser and much more.
An Oktoberfest Kick-Off Party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at Sand Creek Brewery with food by Fire Truck Pizza and music from “Toner.”
Sand Creek Brewing Co. is located at 320 Pierce St. in Black River Falls, and is one of the main sponsors of the event, along with the Black River Area Chamber of Commerce.
To sign up as a food vendor or a craft vendor or for more information, visit www.blackriverareaoktoberfest.com.
