Black River Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a gold recipient of the 2018 Workplace Health Achievement through the American Heart Association.
The Heart Association has defined best practices for employers to use to build a healthy workplace for employees.
Companies are measured on how well they have implemented these practices. The hospital is being recognized at the gold level for achieving a score of 186 out of a possible 217 points.
Rob Stapel, the hospital’s human resources director and wellness team chairman, said, “We’re very proud to receive this recognition. Our goal as a wellness team is to continue to improve the health of BRMH’s workforce from one year to the next.”
Staff can take advantage of a number of wellness benefits such as financial assistance toward a gym membership, exercise equipment, wellness coaching, and smoking cessation programs.
Dawn Jacobson, the hospital’s athletic trainer and wellness team member, helped develop hospital workplace wellness challenges.
One program is the B-WELLthy Mile Club, a walking or running program that is a year-long challenge to reach 100, 250 or 500 miles. “We are hoping to expand our programs beyond BRMH and assist area employers in organizing wellness programs for their employees.” For more information on the worksite wellness programs available, visit www.brmh.net/services/worksite-wellness.
