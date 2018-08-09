Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a man who fled after a domestic dispute on Interstate 94.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department was called at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday to near mile marker 122 in the town of Manchester for a report of a possible domestic disturbance.
A woman told deputies that Dale K. Becklin, 58, of Louisiana had run off. Deputies with K9 and state troopers searched and were unable to find him.
Authorities said they believe it was an isolated incident and that Becklin has no known ties to this area.
Jackson County deputies are urging people to call 715-284-5357 if you see Becklin, and that you should not try to apprehend him.
