Barb Pfaff received the Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Black River Falls Aug. 13 for her work at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
Her passion for animals is evident in the dedication shown in helping the hundreds of pets she cares for every year.
In addition, Barb has worked tirelessly to raise funds for a new shelter that will replace the existing outdated facility.
The Black River Area Community Band received the Service Above Self Award for its 20 years of performing for the Jackson County area.
The commitment to music has benefitted many through performances at area festivals, parades and other area celebrations. The band has provided scholarships to students and funds to help the Alma Center and Black River Falls middle and high schools bands.
Since 1995, the Rotary Club of Black River Falls has presented individuals and organizations with the Service Above Self Award to honor their significant contributions to the Black River Falls area.
For more information on the Rotary Club of Black River Falls, visit www.brfrotary.org or on Facebook www.facebook.com/BRFRotary/.
