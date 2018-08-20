TAYLOR -- Ruby Jane Olson, 86, of rural Taylor died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in her home.
Ruby was born May 5, 1932, in Black River Falls, to Julius and Beatrice (Wright) Herried. She married Albert Olson May 12, 1950. Albert preceded Ruby in death October 1978.
Ruby and Albert farmed in the town of Franklin, Jackson County, Wis., for many years. Ruby was also employed at ETCO in Ettrick, did housekeeping and childcare. Her main priority was taking care of her family and others. She also loved cooking and baking. Ruby was well-known for her delicious potato salad and pies. Throughout her life, Ruby worked very hard.
Ruby is survived by her six children, Norman (Brenda) Olson of Taylor, Mary Ann (Robert) Hulett of Taylor, Barb (Dan) Brueggen of Blair, Michael (Anita) Olson of Melrose, Mark (Kelly) Olson of Hixton and Linda (Jeff) Arzt of Black River Falls; 17 grandchildren, Brent (Mary) Olson, Jeff (Sarah) Olson, Michele (Eric) Steien, Melanie (Craig) Zimdars, Ryan (Shannon) Hulett, Amy (Dujuan Brown) Kniseley, Timothy Kniseley, Paul Kniseley, Andrew (friend, Chilanna Bobo) Olson, Megan (friend, Ben Clipper) Olson, Matthew (Alex) Olson, Hannah Olson, Joshua Olson, Jacob Olson, Justin Arzt, Alissa Arzt and Jason Arzt; 18 great-grandchildren, Haley, Kenzie, Zachary, Alex, Lauren, Kyle, Lindsay, Ronan, Natalie, Brynn, Tessa, Ethan, Arabelle, Audrianna, Zayne, Luke, Quinn and Austin; two brothers, Leonard Herried of Ettrick and Larry (Kay) Herried of New London.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruby was preceded in death by four brothers, Loren, Vernon, Clayton and Ardell; three sisters, Lorraine, Delores and Leatrice; and her special friend, Earl Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, in the Upper Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery both, in rural Taylor. Pastor Jeff Forbes will officiate.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
